Insidious: The Red Door is the most successful horror film of the year

Not only did the latest Insidious film recently become the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise, but now it has also become the most successful horror film of the year (so far) with over $180 million in ticket sales. With Patrick Wilson's directorial debut edging out other heavyweights such as Megan, Scream VI and Evil Dead Rise, it is clear that there is still plenty of gas left in James Wan and Leigh Whannell's haunted film universe.

It's already been said that Insidious: The Red Door is the last film in the series, the final adventure for the Lambert family. But given the colossal success of the film, it's hard to see how Blumhouse will be able to avoid making more Insidious in the future.

