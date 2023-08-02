Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Insidious: The Red Door

Insidious the Red Door is the most successful film in the series

The film has made more than ten times its budget.

HQ

The fifth and final instalment of Leigh Whannell and James Wan's Insidious horror series has done extremely well, with the film now raking in $174 million at the box office. Not bad considering its relatively meagre budget of around $16 million, and it's hard to see how Blumhouse will try to resist not producing more films in the series. The success will undoubtedly also pave the way for Patrick Wilson who made his directorial debut with The Red Door. Who knows, maybe he'll get the chance to continue the franchise in the future? For those of you who are keen, the film is also available on streaming (VOD) from today, so just get on it!

Are you hoping for more Insidious films, or do you feel that enough is enough?

Insidious: The Red Door

