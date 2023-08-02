Insidious the Red Door is the most successful film in the series

HQ

The fifth and final instalment of Leigh Whannell and James Wan's Insidious horror series has done extremely well, with the film now raking in $174 million at the box office. Not bad considering its relatively meagre budget of around $16 million, and it's hard to see how Blumhouse will try to resist not producing more films in the series. The success will undoubtedly also pave the way for Patrick Wilson who made his directorial debut with The Red Door. Who knows, maybe he'll get the chance to continue the franchise in the future? For those of you who are keen, the film is also available on streaming (VOD) from today, so just get on it!

Are you hoping for more Insidious films, or do you feel that enough is enough?