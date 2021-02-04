Insider: Xbox Series S/X has sold roughly 3.3-4 million units

You're watching Advertisements

The probably best known and most reliable insider we have today when it comes to sales numbers is probably the Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad. He has time and time again proven himself to have accurate numbers that haven't been officially revealed at the time, and yesterday he was at it again.

This time, it as about Xbox Series S and X sales number, which is something Microsoft won't reveal as they only talk numbers of players in their ecosystem since a couple of years back. As you might remember from yesterday, Sony has sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units, and according to a post from Ahmad on Twitter you should "take a bit over 1 million off the PS5 number and you won't be far off.

This would leave us somewhere between 3.3-4 million sold Xbox Series S and X consoles. It's worth pointing out that Microsoft and Sony is currently selling everything they can manufacture, so both consoles would have been way higher if there was enough stock. We'll probably have to wait to the end of the year to see how the two consoles sell compared to each other based on popularity rather than supply.