Insider: "Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are 100%" coming to Switch in 2021

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was announced for Switch earlier this week, but this wasn't well received everywhere as some consider it to be one of the lesser quality installations in the otherwise wonderful series. Some people had hoped Nintendo should bring back other games for The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary.

But the year isn't actually over yet, and according to a fairly known insider, there is a very big chance more Zelda's are coming. We are talking about the VGC news journalist Andy Robinson, who yesterday tweeted:

"For those disappointed with the Skyward Sword remaster, Wind Waker and Twilight Princess are 100% coming this year. So that's at least one good 3D Zelda."

We would still take that "100%" with a generous amount of salt, but Nintendo brought three games back on Super Mario's 30th anniversary last year with the collection Super Mario 3D All Stars, and doing the same thing for Zelda really doesn't seem too far-fetched.

Would you buy The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and/or The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess if they were re-released for Switch?