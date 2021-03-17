Insider: There's a 90% chance Starfield is shown this summer

You're watching Advertisements

The next big game developed by Bethesda Game Studios themselves is the upcoming RPG Starfield, which has been in development for quite some time. It's a brand new IP, Bethesda's first in more than 25 years, and it's widely expected to be a really major title.

After the announcement back in 2018, it has been completely silent regarding Starfield, but lately things have started to move with Bethesda at least mentioning the game in various ways (like an auction to create a character for Starfield). Despite this, we have no clue when it is coming, but according to a very famous insider - it's really not too far off.

When the VentureBeat editor Jeff Grubb, who has a rock solid track record for leaks, visited the Dealer Gaming stream, he said: "What I heard is that Bethesda is probably 90 they're gonna have it at E3." Grubb also added that plans are to "launch it in like November", but reminded that "you still have to factor in covid." Hopefully Grubb is right and we can look forward to many space adventures this fall.

It is still not known whether Starfield will be released on PlayStation 5 since Microsoft is the owner of Bethesda since last week. The Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Microsoft acquiring them is "about delivering great exclusive games" to Xbox Game Pass platforms, but also added that "there might be things that have either contractual things or legacy on different platforms that we'll go do" in the future. Starfield probably doesn't have anything contractual with Sony and as it is a new IP, it hardly has PlayStation legacy either. Until confirmation, at least expect PC and Xbox as obvious formats for the game.