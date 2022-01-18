Insider: There will "probably" be no E3 this year

HQ

The idea was to have a regular E3 this year, but that was before Omicron was something that at best sounded like a Japanese 80's toy-line for boys. Because of this, the ESA announced earlier this year that there would be no physical E3, and it would return to an all-digital event like last year.

Unfortunately, this might not happen either, if the very talkative editor and insider Jeff Grubb is to be believed. In a short video clip, he simply explains that it has "probably" been cancelled altogether. If this means a June barren from video game events remains to be seen, but last year, Geoff Keighley had a very successful stream called the Summer Game Fest, which will hopefully be back.

Chances are also that the individual publishers might have their own events as well, E3 or not, as it's a good thing for video games to have a major blowout with news and announcements during an otherwise very slow period in this industry.