Insider: "The next PlayStation generation consists of two different consoles"

We don't really know anything about Sony's concrete plans for what we currently call the PlayStation 6, but we know that Sony intends to continue producing traditional consoles for the foreseeable future.

However, a very established AMD insider who has revealed a lot about the company's business in the past, Kepler, tells us (via Neogaf) that the upcoming PS6 generation may consist of two different consoles, one of which is less powerful.

Kepler says he knows for sure that there are two SoCs in development for these next-gen systems, but won't confirm that it's a Series S and X situation, but it could also be a desktop console as well as a portable device. He does know that one SoC is less powerful, cheaper to produce and therefore should have a lower price:

"There's two SoCs in development for next-gen, idk if it's a Series X/S situation or home console + handheld, but probably one of them will be affordable at least."

He doesn't know more than that, it seems, but we look forward to hearing more as time goes on. Does this sound like a good setup for PlayStation 6, do you think?