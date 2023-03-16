Insider: The Last of Us 3 is currently in development for PlayStation 6?

HQ

Of course, it's no big deal to just say something that you might hope or believe - and make it sound like inside information. Talk out of your arse, as the saying goes. We wrote this morning that The Last of Us father Neil Druckmann has made a statement about the future of the game series and that their next project "is not The Last of Us: Part III", which probably means that what he's referring to is the upcoming multiplayer game "Factions", which is most likely the studio's next release (and will apparently be a full-fledged live service game somewhere between Destiny 2 and The Division 2). At the same time, a Sony insider tells The Leak that Naughty Dog has begun scripting the third game with PlayStation 6 in mind.

"The Last of Us 3 is in development with Playstation 6 in mind."

And of course, if it's going to be released in say four years, it wouldn't be wrong to release it at the same time as PlayStation 6 (which is about four years away, likely) and PlayStation 5. What do you reckon?

Will the story in the third instalment revolve around Abby or will it be a prologue with Joel and Tommy in the main roles?

