Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us: Part I

Insider: The Last of Us 3 is currently in development for PlayStation 6?

It seems like Naughty Dog is working on the continuation of the series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Of course, it's no big deal to just say something that you might hope or believe - and make it sound like inside information. Talk out of your arse, as the saying goes. We wrote this morning that The Last of Us father Neil Druckmann has made a statement about the future of the game series and that their next project "is not The Last of Us: Part III", which probably means that what he's referring to is the upcoming multiplayer game "Factions", which is most likely the studio's next release (and will apparently be a full-fledged live service game somewhere between Destiny 2 and The Division 2). At the same time, a Sony insider tells The Leak that Naughty Dog has begun scripting the third game with PlayStation 6 in mind.

"The Last of Us 3 is in development with Playstation 6 in mind."

And of course, if it's going to be released in say four years, it wouldn't be wrong to release it at the same time as PlayStation 6 (which is about four years away, likely) and PlayStation 5. What do you reckon?

The Last of Us: Part IThe Last of Us: Part I
Will the story in the third instalment revolve around Abby or will it be a prologue with Joel and Tommy in the main roles?

Thanks, TheLeak.com.

Related texts



Loading next content