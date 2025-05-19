Insider: Superman will have the biggest opening weekend ever for the character

HQ

July 11 marks the premiere of Superman, the first live-action film in the new DC universe from DC movie boss James Gunn. As it is both about Superman and the start of a whole new movie universe, interest has been high.

The renowned and respected movie insider Jeff Sneider recently visited The Hot Mic podcast, where he commented on his expectations for the movie, revealing that he anticipates revenue around $175 million in its first weekend.

Should this prove to be true, this year's Superman will make history with the biggest opening ever for the character (Man of Steel reached $113 million and Batman v Superman $166 million in their respective opening weekends). However, these are of course just estimates and Sneider also says that he doesn't think the movie will go over $200 million in revenue during its opening weekend.

So, it seems like Superman might have a really successful start in this new DC universe, at least in terms of box office. We'll get back to how good the movie actually is once it premieres.