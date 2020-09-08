Insider still believes Xbox Live will become free

You're watching Advertisements

We've written quite a lot about Jeff Grubb recently, but there is a good reason for this. The VentureBeat editor has a solid track record for leaks and has nailed a lot of spectacular things this summer. So when he tweeted back in July that Xbox Live was about to be merged with Xbox Game Pass and online gaming would be free to the Xbox consoles, it was big news.

But since then, nothing has happened. So was Grubb wrong on this one? Grubb himself does not think so and still sticks to his original tweet. Instead, he answers a question about free Xbox Live and says it's all a matter of a delay and he has some other examples of changed plans for Microsoft:

"Same thing that happened to the Series X price and release date, and the series S itself, and the Game Pass news."

Basically, there's still hope we could get free Xbox Live in the near future. Do you think this is the right way for Microsoft?