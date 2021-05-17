LIVE

English
Starfield

Insider: "Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period."

Many fans hoped they'd be able to play the game on PS5.

Before Microsoft explained their strategy for Bethesda games going forward, there was a lot of speculation about mainly The Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield and if they would be PC/ Xbox exclusives. But despite the Xbox boss Phil Spencer stating that buying Bethesda was "about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists", there has still been people hoping that they would eventually show up on mainly PlayStation 5.

But at least for Starfield, it seems more unlikely by the day, and during the weekend, several insiders of good reputation explained that this simply won't happen. The most outspoken of the was VentureBeat's editor Jeff Grubb, who tweeted something that is hard to misinterpret:

"Starfield is exclusive to Xbox and PC. Period. This is me confirming that."

While Grubb does have a good track record for leaks, rumours and speculations - it is still no official confirmation. Several other big name insiders did agree that they've heard similar things, but we'll probably have to wait until E3 in June for a definitive confirmation.

Starfield

