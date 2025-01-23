Insider: Resident Evil Zero is the next remake from Capcom

HQ

Since the release of the Resident Evil 3 remake five years ago, speculation has been rife about which game in the series Capcom will remake next. The one most people seem to be clamouring for is Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, the Dreamcast classic that is often considered one of the best instalments in the series, but that too few people have played.

But after part three came Resident Evil 4. And rumour has it that Capcom is keen to take on Resident Evil 5 next, a great game that also offers co-op, which could be very interesting with today's technology. So, which one will it be?

If we are to believe the often reliable insider Dusk Golem, who has a particularly solid track record for Capcom leaks, the answer is... none of them. Instead, he writes that "Zero is the next remake".

Resident Evil Zero was released exclusively for the Gamecube in 2002 (and came to Europe the following year), but has since been re-released for all major formats, though without any significant updates.

The last game in the series was the 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4. No game in the series is currently announced, and perhaps Capcom wants to release Monster Hunter: Wilds first before they want to start talking about the future of Resident Evil. Wilds will be released next month, so hopefully they'll lift the lid on their horror series later this spring.