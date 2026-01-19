Insider reiterates that a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake will be announced in 2026

HQ

Last week, Capcom hosted a Resident Evil Showcase, an event that even with the proximity to Resident Evil Requiem, fans hoped would be the place that the Japanese company at least teased what's next for the series. But this wasn't the case whatsoever... The show was basically a 15 minute presentation of various merchandise that Capcom has in the works for the series...

So does this mean that there is nothing more planned for the Resident Evil franchise beyond Requiem in 2026, the year that it celebrates its 30th anniversary? According to insider Dusk Golem, the answer to that question is no.

Following up to previous claims, Dusk Golem expresses that a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica will be announced in 2026. It was formerly claimed that the announcement would happen this year with plans to launch in 2027, and this is very much still the case according to the insider. As for when the news will come, a reasonable assumption is that Capcom is waiting for Requiem to debut before shifting the attention to its next remake, so perhaps expect news in late March or early April at the earliest.

Are you looking forward to a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica?