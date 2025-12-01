Insider previews Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake release date ahead of TGA

HQ

The Game Awards 2025 seem to be revealing a lot more in the days and weeks leading up to the big event than at the gala itself. At least, apparently. Several companies have already said that their trailers for future games will (or won't) be at the gala, and we suspect that this year's awards will be much less tightly contested than in previous years. The worst thing, however, is for big announcements to be leaked before the big moment.

It looks like that will be the case for one of Ubisoft's titles scheduled for Q1 2026, which according to the latest financial report will be released in the current fiscal year. We're talking about Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake, and now a fairly reliable source claims that we'll have the game on our hands come January 16, 2026. Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson made the claim during a podcast session, which you can find below (time stamped [15:57]). If this date is true, the title is on the way.

<social>https://www.youtube.com/live/gDN7P9kiMfU</social>

What do you think, do you think we'll start the year playing Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake?