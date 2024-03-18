Insider: Persona 6 is coming for Xbox

It took a long time for the Persona series to debut on the Xbox, and for a long time it was mainly prioritized on the PlayStation. But two years ago, Atlus changed its mind and started releasing its popular games for Microsoft's consoles as well, and it has been going strong ever since.

Lately, Atlus has even been making appearances at Microsoft's Xbox events, launching games directly to Game Pass, including new offerings like Persona 5 Tactica and last month's Persona 3 Reload. But while these two games were both acclaimed and highly anticipated, it's Persona 6 that fans are most looking forward to, and what about Xbox in that case?

We actually have some good news, because according to insider Nate the Hate - who has proven to be quite reliable - Persona 6 is actually coming to Xbox, and he says:

"From the information I've heard, it does seem that Persona 6 will be coming to the Xbox. I'm not 100% sure if it will be day-and-date with the PlayStation version, but considering the way the Persona games have been day-and-date with the multiplatform releases at this point, it may be a safe assumption to make."

Shortly after, another known insider who specializes in Atlus and Sega stated that their sources say the same thing, namely that Persona 6 is coming to Xbox, but also to more platforms, which we interpret as PC and Switch 2.

Atlus' other major upcoming role-playing game, Metaphor: ReFantazio, is also coming to Xbox, so it seems that Atlus' future strategy is multi-format.