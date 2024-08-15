Insider on the cancellation of The Last of Us Multiplayer: "Heads rolled at Sony"

We now know that over 300 people worked on The Last of Us Multiplayer for four years before it was sadly cancelled. We know that it was meant to be a massive, super-ambitious and, of course, very expensive multiplayer game with "Factions" and battle royale at its centre. We also now know via insider Jason Schreier (Bloomberg) that heads were rolling at Sony after the decision was made that development was dragging on and spending was out of control.

He recently talked about this during an episode of the podcast Friends Per Second, where he stated that it became "bloody" at Sony and that a couple of managers there were fired at the same time, which of course is only fair when projects capsize like this.

Would you have liked to have played The Last of Us Multiplayer?