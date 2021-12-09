Insider: Next Splinter Cell is a "more stealthy version of Assassin's Creed"

HQ

Ubisoft has been teasing us with a lot of Sam Fisher lately, but only as a guest character in various places, while claiming that they haven't forgotten about the Third Echelon über agent. Recently, there have been a lot of rumours about a new Splinter Cell game, and one person who obviously believes in this is the known insider and journalist Tom Henderson. He tweets:

"Ubisoft's Splinter Cell game that is in early development is currently scoped as a... You guessed it... Open World of sorts.

"A more stealthy version of Assassin's Creed"

"Similar to how Halo Infinite has done its Open World""

The Assassin's Creed series has moved away from stealth in the last three installations, and a similar setup in Fisher's world with more stealth would make sense. Halo Infinite has a pretty big world, but some areas are locked until you've reached a certain point, which is good for storytelling. A combination of these two does sound interesting, or what do you think?

Thanks GamingBolt