Insider: Next reveal of Elden Ring isn't too far away

We got to see a lot of hot games at The Game Awards, but one of them wasn't FromSoftware's upcoming Elden Ring. It basically vanished after E3 last year, and we don't know a whole lot more than the fact that it is being developed by the same people who gave us Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and also that George R. R. Martin is one of the writers.

When we'll see it next time is currently unknown, but if the GamesBeat editor and insider Jeff Grubb is to be believed (and he usually is), we won't have to wait a whole lot longer. In a recent video, he explains:

"They're obviously working on this game... they didn't show it here, but I think they probably could have if they wanted to. I think it's at that state. But let's just give it a month or two more.

Here's one thing I've heard that I can say: have a little bit more patience, but just a little bit more. That doesn't mean days, and I don't think it quite means weeks, but it doesn't mean months and months and months."

It's barely even a rumour, but as Grubb has been proven to know these things, we'll keep our fingers crossed. We might not know a whole lot about Elden Ring, but it is FromSoftware - and that is frankly enough after so many great games since the launch of Dark Souls in 2011.