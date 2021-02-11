Insider: Next Call of Duty title is developed by Sledgehammer

Normally when there are rumours from insiders floating around, they tend to be a little vague and and comes with some "but" and "if" as damage control. That's why we find it interesting that the Twitter account @ModernWarzone don't leave anything up for debate and now declares:

"The next #CallOfDuty title is 100% being developed by @SHGames. While this information isn't official, it doesn't need to be taken with a grain of salt."

@ModernWarzone has a proven track record for Call of Duty leaks, and by being straight with the claims, the reputation would be completely vanished if it turns out to be something completely different. In all fairness, with Sledgehammer missing out on last years Call of of Duty (which ended up being Black Ops Cold War from instead with a shorter development cycle), we pretty much assumed they would release their game this year.

They have now had four years to develop Call of Duty this year as opposed to the regular three year cycle used by Activision. Hopefully, this is a good thing. Last year, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War wasn't announced until August, instead of the early summer reveals that has been common for the series.

It is unclear if this was because of the pandemic, Call of Duty: Warzone being released in the spring, Treyarch having a shorter development time or a new strategy with later reveals. It remains to see when Activision does this years reveal, as they have already confirmed that the series is getting a new installation 2021.