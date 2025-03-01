Insider leaks suggest that Superman is "terrible"

HQ

Given how much of a fresh breeze James Gunn has been for the superhero genre, it has been exciting to follow the restructuring as he took the helm of DC Comics' film projects. Superman will be the first movie in the newly launched universe when it premieres in July. In the role of the Man of Steel, we will see David Corenswet, who, based on early impressions, seems like a promising version of the hero. Unfortunately, insider Jeff Sneider, via The Hot Mic podcast, now reports that the film is anything but promising.

A while ago, rumors suggested that the film had received positive reactions during test screenings. However, according to Sneider, his source has denied this. That source claims that the movie is actually "terrible" in its current state.

"I got a call from my best source after that newsletter. 'Great newsletter tonight. You got one thing wrong. And that's about Superman, which I continue to hear is 'terrible.'"