Insider: "I do not doubt" that a new Star Fox is coming

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About a month ago, rumors began to circulate that a new Star Fox game was on the way, eagerly backed up by insiders and the fact that Fox McCloud appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. At the time, it was said that the game would be announced as early as April and released sooner than we might expect.

One of the biggest proponents of this was the usually very reliable insider NateTheHate, who is generally right far more often than he's wrong. But things didn't pan out that way, because no Star Fox game has been announced and April has ended. So should we just forget about this and dismiss the reports as wishful thinking?

Nope, NateTheHate doesn't think so. He's letting us know via X that he still believes the information is largely accurate, even if the announcement date turned out to be wrong:

"As said several days ago: I do not doubt the game's existence. Several outlets/people have spoken on the game beyond me, as well.

Timing for reveal was off the mark & wrong. That's a miss by me."

And with that said, all we can do is keep waiting. Nintendo has been hit by several major leaks over the past year, but whether this information is accurate remains to be seen. Considering that Nintendo usually holds an event around Summer Game Fest (which takes place in a month), there's still a decent chance we'll find out more pretty soon.