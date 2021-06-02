Insider: Halo Infinite at E3 will be all about multiplayer

You're watching Advertisements

Microsoft released the full Halo Infinite art used for their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase design yesterday (something we reported about). We also speculated that it looked related to the yet-to be-revealed stand-alone multiplayer for the game rather than the campaign. And it seems like there are more people thinking the same way.

The well-respected insider Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat shared what he knows about Halo Infinite at E3 in his podcast Game Mess Show, and said that we should not expect a deep dive for the campaign as 343 Industries will focus on multiplayer this time. The reason for this is that doing an E3 demo takes a lot of time that 343 Industries would rather spend on the game.

We assume some kind of beta reveal for the multiplayer would make a lot of sense as well, but don't expect to see Halo Infinite single player at this time.

Thanks, GamingBolt.