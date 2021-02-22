Insider: Expect Microsoft to have a March event regarding Bethesda

You're watching Advertisements

When Microsoft announced their intent to buy ZeniMax (and thus also Bethesda, Id Software, Arkande Studios, Machine Games and so on) in September last year, they said the deal would be officially finalised early 2021 if everything went as expected. And there has recently been a couple of reports that indicates that the affair has gone smoothly for Microsoft and that ZeniMax should officially be a Microsoft company mid-March.

As the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer explained to Gamereactor when we talked to him last year, Microsoft hasn't been allowed to dictate what will happen with the Bethesda games and studios as long as the deal wasn't finalised:

"I want people to know, I'm not sitting down with Todd Howard and Robert Altman and planning their future. Because I'm currently not allowed to do that, that would be illegal."

But what will happen when the deal is done, when ZeniMax is a part of the Xbox Game Studios? This is something the very reliable GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb talked about on his YouTube channel over the weekend, and he says we can expect big things and a lot of information:

"Once the deal closes, they will talk about it in a big way. I don't know if it will be a full Direct-style event, but they will make note of it, and they will talk about it extensively, and they will explain what it means to everybody... kind of talk about the immediate future for both companies becoming one in the future."

The probably hottest topic is likely if all upcoming Bethesda titles will be exclusive to the Xbox eco-system (Android, PC, Xbox and soon iOS and Smart TV according to Microsoft), or if they will come to other formats as well. When this massive affair has been inked in March, we shouldn't expect to get all the answers, but hopefully some of them.

Thanks, GamingBolt