Insider: Expect "5 completely new AAA titles" to be announced for Xbox this summer

Two and a half weeks from now, it is finally E3 time again and there are currently tons of rumours and leaks floating around from more or mostly less credible sources. But one of the better ones when it comes to Xbox, is the German insider Klobrille.

Late yesterday, he had this to share regarding what we should expect to see from Xbox Game Studios and E3 and during the summer:

"Last year at the Xbox Games Showcase, Xbox revealed 4 new, AAA games coming from their own studios; Forza Motorsport, State of Decay 3, Avowed and of course, Fable.

For this year including XGSP and Bethesda, so far, I do think I already know about 5 completely new, AAA titles being announced this Summer. Some more expected than others.

Plans are still fluctuating though. At the end of the day, I think it is a fair expectation that gameplay trailers and/or demos should have a bigger presence at least for the already announced things coming this and next year."

It has been rumoured a lot recently that we can expect Forza Horizon 5 to be revealed this summer, as well as a vampire fantasy RPG from Arkane called Omen. There has also been talks about a new Wolfenstein from MachineGames. If these three games gets announced (which we surely hope they will), we're still missing two AAA titles, so it seems like Xbox gamers might get a really interesting summer.