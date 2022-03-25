Insider: EA has decided to drop FIFA and rename the series EA Sports FC

HQ

It has been known some time that EA and FIFA didn't agree about everything lately and had some disputes, and there have been talks about dropping the brand altogether. Now the very known journalist and insider Jeff Grubb from VentureBeat, claims in his podcast GrubbSnax (roughly 18 minutes in) that EA has already decided to go forward with this and that the FIFA series will be known as EA Sports FC going forward.

If this includes this year as well, is currently unknown as EA hasn't formally announced the game yet. The only thing we know for sure about it, is that Russia is nowhere to be seen in the game as a result of their aggressions against Ukraine. Until confirmed by EA, remember to treat this as a rumour.