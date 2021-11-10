Insider: DICE next title is another Battlefield and not Battlefront III

HQ

The Swedish powerhouse DICE has developed two Star Wars Battlefront games ever since EA bought the rights to make Star Wars games. Both of these underperformed when it comes to quality and commercial success, and since Star Wars Battlefront II was released back in 2017, we haven't got any sign of life of a part three.

And it seems like we will have to wait for quite a bit longer, as the very reputable insider Tom Henderson now tweets that DICE has started their next project - which isn't Battlefront III, but rather another Battlefield:

"The migration from #Battlefield2042 back to other projects has begun. Criterion is now moving back to their Need for Speed title and the DICE studio is moving to their next title, which is expected to be another Battlefield title and not Battlefront III."

Battlefield 2042 launches on November 19, but if you have EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can start playing on November 12 for ten hours. We have a review coming in which we'll tell you everything about how awesome this new warfare actually is.

Would you like Battlefront III, or do you prefer DICE putting their efforts into more Battlefield?