Insider claims Spyro 4 is in early development

Toys for Bob is reportedly working on a fourth core entry in the Spyro the Dragon series. This fresh rumour comes from YouTuber and insider Canadian Guy Eh, who claims he heard the news from multiple sources at PAX East.

"Spyro 4 is in development. That's a statement. No theory crafting, no evidence-based assumptions, no conspiracies, or even a heavy-handed hint," he said.

"As of March 2024, Spyro 4 is currently in development," he said in the above video and claimed that development began in January 2024. Should this be correct, the game is very early into development and it might be a few years until it sees the light of day. As always though, rumours like these should be taken with a grain of salt.

