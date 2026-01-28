Insider claims Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and other recent hits will get Switch 2 versions this year

HQ

As we found out pretty much from its first day of launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 is capable of handling much beefier games than its predecessor. This means that the door is now wide open for a lot of demanding ports to the console, and already insider NateTheHate has claimed that we'll see 2025's GOTY land on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

As he confirmed in a 2026 predictions podcast caught by TheGamer, NateTheHate believes Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will be one of the headlining third-party ports in a year that should be filled with them, by his thinking. Metaphor: ReFantazio is also on the list of potential big releases. Of course, there's the Red Dead Redemption 2 port, which we initially reported on back in 2025, but have yet to hear official word on.

While all three of these games sound like they'd fit on the Nintendo Switch 2, as we've not yet had official confirmation, it's worth taking all these predictions with a grain of salt. As we saw from Cyberpunk 2077's success on Nintendo Switch 2, though, there is a big space for third-party games on the platform, and gamers are sure to snap up big releases when they arrive.