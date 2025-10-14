Insider: Both PS6 and Xbox Next launches in 2027

HQ

It has been a strange console generation so far, and many feel that it has barely started, even though we are five years in. It began during the pandemic, which initially gave it a big boost as people stayed home and played games. But a year in, it became apparent that significantly fewer first-party games than usual were being released, and even a giant like Xbox Game Studios (backed by Bethesda) had difficulty getting games out.

This means that relatively few products are really taking advantage of the performance that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X can offer, and even today, several of the biggest titles are still coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Despite this, it seems that we are now only two years away from the next generation. The renowned insider KeplerL2 has previously delivered several major scoops about consoles, and now he has stated via NeoGaf (thanks VGC) that both the next PlayStation and Xbox will be released in 2027.

When a user wrote that it is entirely possible that the next generation will start in 2027, he replied:

"Not just on the table, it's the plan unless any unexpected delays happen."

This is in line with what another well-known tech insider recently said, namely that Moore's Law is Dead. As we reported the other day, based on a leak, he believes that the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PlayStation 6 - but also more expensive. In connection with this, it was concluded that the console will be released in 2027.

This is, of course, far from any confirmation, but at least information from two gentlemen who have more than once proven to have a firm grasp on things long before they are announced. What do you think about the idea of PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next in 2027?