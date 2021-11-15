Insider: Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development

HQ

Just before the weekend there were rumours claiming that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is in development hell, and that the whole project is something that could end up being cancelled. This rumour mainly came from the acknowledged insider Tom Henderson who wrote that the game "is suffering a development crisis from a lack of creative direction since the title went into development, which was worsened by Michael Ancel's departure from the studio".

While this is very sad news to hear, it was followed up with something more positive yesterday as Henderson tweeted:

"Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development - "it's still several years away" said 1 developer that reached out after my BG&E2 tweets. I've heard of 2024-2025 date thrown around a bit."

Let's keep our fingers crossed that this single developer reaching out is telling the truth here, as Beyond Good & Evil was an excellent game, and everything we've heard and seen from Beyond Good & Evil 2 have been really promising.