Insider: Avowed is like a more vibrant Skyrim with beautiful fantasy

It's been more than a year since Obsidian Entertainment showed Avowed for the first time with a brief trailer, which you can check out above. Since then, we haven't heard much at all.

The German insider Klobrille, usually a very reliable source, claims to have seen it though and here's how he is describing it:

"It looks fantastic already. It heavily reminds me of a more vibrant Skyrim, with a beautiful fantasy landscape. Fun fact, the first-person spell shown in the teaser trailer is in the game exactly as it was shown. First-person animations/spells in general seem to be a big focus."

Another source who says he has seen a pre-alpha of Avowed is the Windows Central editor Jez Corden. He has a ton of juicy nuggets to share and says that "Obsidian is likely close to having a working early version of the game", which means it is further along in development than some might have expected. Corden also adds that "Avowed looks like it plays extremely well, with refined action RPG combat set in a vibrant, medieval fantasy world".

While we still don't have a release date for the game, Jez Corden thinks 2023 is likely, which hopefully means we'll get to see more next year.

Thanks Resetera