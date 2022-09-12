Insider: Asobo Studio is making an Xbox racing game

HQ

There has been some speculation previously that Microsoft should try and buy the French developer Asobo Studio (A Plague Tale: Innocence) after their collaboration on the very successful Microsoft Flight Simulator. When this was discussed during the latest episode of The XboxEra Podcast, the known and often reputable insider Nick "Shpeshal Nick" Baker said that he has heard a rumor that Microsoft and Asobo Studio might be working on a new project together.

He claims that Asobo Studio is currently "prototyping" a racing game for Xbox, but as Microsoft already have the widely successful Forza franchise, he speculates that it might be some kind of kart racer. As especially Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but also Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, was very popular, it's easy to see why Microsoft could be interested in some kind of maskot racing. Disney also announced Disney Speedstorm earlier this year, so it seems like the kart genre just might get be about to get pretty crowded.

Would you be interested in a kart game with Microsoft mascots, developed by Asobo Studio?