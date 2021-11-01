Insider: 8 million Xbox Series S/X have been sold

HQ

Last generation, Microsoft stopped revealing Xbox sales numbers for the consoles, as they from now on want to focus on Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and number of players. But we know many still think this is highly interesting, and thankfully the reliable analyst and insider Daniel Ahmad has provided us with estimates on Twitter:

"In Summary:

- Xbox Series X|S sell in is now over 8m (Estimate)

- Xbox Game Pass subscriptions are over 20m (Estimate)

- Series X|S hardware still supply constrained overall

- Content & Services is the long term driver of growth + will grow this holiday thanks to Halo."

As reported before the weekend, Sony has sold 13+ million PlayStation 5 units in the same time frame as Microsoft. During the last generation, Sony sold more than twice as many consoles as Microsoft, so judging by these still pretty early numbers, this gap seems to have shrunk some - with Sony still selling a lot better.

It should be noted that both Microsoft and Sony are selling everything they can produce of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and we don't know what the actual numbers would look like with more units available.