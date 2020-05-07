Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Inside Xbox: See the new Xbox Series X gameplay right here

If you missed the show, we've got all the new reveals for you right here on GRTV.

As you'll have no doubt noticed from the news feed, which is peppered with new gameplay reveals of Xbox Series X games as shown during this evening's Inside Xbox livestream, a bunch of announcements were made during Microsoft's show. That being the case, if you'd prefer to watch the gameplay for yourself rather than catch up via the news pieces that will be arriving this evening and tomorrow, we've get everything you need to see in the montage below. Check it out.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content