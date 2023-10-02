Inside the OXO Video Game Museum in Málaga, or how to understand our favourite medium in three tangible ways

HQ

At Gamereactor we were looking forward to paying the OXO Video Game Museum in Málaga a visit since it opened its doors earlier this year, but only when the new temporary exhibition was inaugurated the other day did we get the chance to do so. The new showcase is an official collaboration with Square Enix as it's completely dedicated to the Final Fantasy series, and with that the original exhibitions looking at Animal Crossing, Call of Duty, and God of War were replaced.

But other than collecting pieces old and new, OXO has been built as a live, interactive experience with an educational purpose in mind, and we took the opportunity to talk with cultural director Santiago Bustamante. The following video includes both the full interview and an exclusive tour through the building's three floors/themes:

"From the starting point we were thinking about building a live concept of a museum of video games", Bustamante explains, "not only living of the nostalgic vision of the history of video games, but also communicating the present and the future of video games".

This idea makes more sense when you enter the place - which is actually located in Málaga's very historic centre, right behind the Cathedral - and see how the first floor houses a more traditional retro showcase, the second gets updated twice a year with temp exhibitions around sagas, and then the third floor presents more experimental, futuristic, and alternative experiences.

"I was afraid, like you, in our opening, about how the behaviour of our visitors could be with the special pieces that we have in this museum", the director agrees as we were shocked you can touch and try out pretty much everything, including Sharp's Twin Famicom with its disks or the beloved Vectrex. "I think the visitors feel the big effort on our part, and we want to share our passion for video games, and we want to share the knowledge in this museum, and I think visitors accept that role of, ok, we are very respectful with video games, we also love video games like you guys, so since the beginning, till now, there has not been any problem about that, and I'm really proud about our visitors in this case".

"It's the very first time we have official exhibition [like this] on a museum here in Europe", he then goes on about the Final Fantasy space, which is also introduced in the museum's spectacular 360-degree immersive room by producer Naoki Yoshida as shown in the video. "I think it's amazing to explore the history, the legacy of Final Fantasy, which is such an iconic video game, and you can explore not only the newest entry, but also since the beginning", as pretty much every entry to the series is available to play on its original format.

The FF area is then complemented by the private collection of fan Juanjo "Viento" Asensio, who loaned pretty unique pieces for this specific showcase.

Finally, third "is a floor where we are working in real time and we are trying to offer a global vision of video games and its boundaries", and it includes ideas such as Robin Baumgarte's Line Wobbler, XR innovations, regular cultural talks, and more.

Play the full video to learn why they're called OXO, how families and tourists enjoy the experience as a new mandatory stop in the so-called City of Museums, or what may come next in terms of future exhibitions and initiatives at OXO.