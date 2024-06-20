Inside Out's prequel series lands next Spring on Disney+

HQ

Inside Out 2 is currently rocking the box office right now. With the biggest opening weekend of any movie in 2024, and the best opener for an animated movie in all-time, it's off to a pretty good start.

And it seems Disney wants to capitalise on this, as in Spring 2025 we're getting an Inside Out spin-off show on Disney+. Confirmed by EW, the series will explore how Riley's dreams are made with a focus on Dream Production, the studio that makes them.

The show will explore the power of dreams in our waking lives as well as the importance they hold while we're asleep. If you're looking for more Inside Out, you're in luck, as you won't be waiting the years between movies, and will only have a few more months before this series comes to life.