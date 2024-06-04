Inside Out 2 won't come to a streamer for a while

HQ

Many of us are eager to see the sequel to Inside Out, and judging by the trailer, we have a fun and emotional adventure ahead of us. But just don't expect to see it via streaming, not at first anyway. Because Disney has stated that it will deliberately keep the film in cinemas for at least 100 days.

In other words, the film will not be rushed out on Disney+, and in an interview with Bloomberg, Pixar boss Jim said the following about it all:

"I hope that we will not release another feature film on Disney+. If we do more stuff for them, it should be a series, and then that makes a clean demarcation between what we do for theaters and what we do for streaming."

Do you think this is a smart move by Disney, or should they release the film earlier on streaming?