Inside Out 2 was the most profitable film of 2024, more than $650 million made

Inside Out 2 stormed onto the box office in a way few of us expected last year. The animated sequel went on to earn well over $1 billion at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing animated feature of all-time (until Ne Zha 2 entered the picture).

As you'd imagine, this meant quite a bit of profit for Disney, making Inside Out 2 the most-profitable film of 2024. As per Deadline, total costs added up to around $500 million for the movie, with $370 million of that cost being made up by production and ads. With more than $1150 million being made back, though, that nets Disney a cosy profit of $650 million.

Probably just enough to cover Bob Iger's bonus, eh? Other movies that ended up on the most-profitable movies of 2024 list include Moana 2, which came in at number 2. Deadpool & Wolverine dropped in at number 3, and Despicable Me 4 rounded out the top 5 along with Wicked. Disney returned later in the list thanks to Mufasa: The Lion King at number 9. Check out the full list below.