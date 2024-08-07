Inside Out 2 to premiere digitally in less than a month

HQ

Pixar's latest success has been raking in money at cinemas around the world like nothing else, with revenues recently reaching an absurd $1.5 billion, setting a new world record for animated films.

But for those of us who prefer to stay away from the darkness of the cinemas for various reasons, there will be an opportunity to watch Pixar's acclaimed film from the comfort of home in a little less than a month, as Inside Out 2 will be released on digital services such as SF Anytime.

September 3 is the date that applies to those who want to buy Inside Out 2 digitally.

Will you take the opportunity to see Inside Out 2 when it is released digitally?