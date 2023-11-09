Inside Out 2 teaser trailer confirms Anxiety joins the movie in June

Pixar's Elemental made an amazing comeback in cinemas, so it's great to see the animation studio still can deliver great experiences even if its hit and miss ratio has turned a bit negative over the years. Now it's time to return to a crew we already know.

The first teaser trailer for Inside Out 2 is here, and it gives us our first look at one of the seemingly handful of new emotions that will enter Riley's head when the movie arrives sometime in June: Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke). You don't even need to see the teaser and hear Crazy Train to understand that this will have quite an impact on both Riley's mind and the tension in the headquarters, but it definitely makes it clear.