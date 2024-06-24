English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 is the biggest film of the year

Pixar's sequel has been massively popular, already eclipsing Dune: Part Two after only two weeks in cinemas.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Emotions are running high in Pixar's sequel, something that is probably also reflected internally among the company's executives right now, given the huge success that Inside Out 2 is reaping at the cinemas. Ticket sales have smashed expectations and the film has now overtaken previous record holder Dune: Part Two as the most successful of the year with over $724 million in revenue (thanks, Box Office Mojo).

The chances are therefore good that Inside Out 2 could be one of or, with a little luck, the biggest success stories ever for Pixar, which probably feels reassuring after the long line of disappointments that Disney has pumped out in recent years.

With only two weeks of revenue under its belt, it's also likely that Inside Out 2 will become the first billion dollar earner for the 2024 box office.

Have you seen Inside Out 2 and what are your thoughts on the film?

Inside Out 2

Related texts

0
Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

Things get anxious and emotional in Pixar's new Inside Out sequel, and film editor André has handed out ratings...



Loading next content