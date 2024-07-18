Inside Out 2 is now the second-biggest animated film of all-time

HQ

Inside Out 2 has been the surprise of 2024 so far in the box office. Pixar's sequel debuted to a massive reception and has since continued to shine, so much so in fact the film is now the second-biggest animated film of all-time.

Inside Out 2 has topped $1.37 billion at the box office, meaning it has overcome The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and is the 16th biggest movie of all-time too. The next challenge for the flick will be to surpass Avengers: Age of Ultron at $1.405 billion, before turning its sights to Barbie at $1.445 billion and then Frozen II at $1.453 billion. Should it tick those feats off, Inside Out 2 will be the 13th biggest film ever, will be the biggest animated film ever, and will be the biggest film to land in cinemas since Avatar: The Way of Water in December 2022.

Sticking to the animated front, Despicable Me 4 continues to thrive, but in a much more subtle manner, as the film is still comfortably the fifth biggest movie of 2024, and is around $100 million behind the fourth-placing Kung Fu Panda 4.

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.