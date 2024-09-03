Inside Out 2 is now the ninth biggest film of all-time

HQ

Inside Out 2 really is the gift that just keeps on giving. In our many, many reports documenting the animated sequel's amazing success at the box office, we noted that the film was tracking to be able to at most be able to take on The Lion King and Jurassic World, and while that was starting to look unlikely, all following Deadpool & Wolverine opening and stealing a lot of box office revenue for itself, Pixar's monumental effort has continued to plug away and succeed at the box office and bring in ticket sales.

In fact, it has done so in such a way that over the past few days, Inside Out 2 has finally overtaken The Lion King and become the ninth biggest film of all-time, with $1.667 billion to its name, as per Box Office Mojo. This also means that it has one final task ahead of it before it can rest and watch the sun set on a remarkable box office journey.

It needs to rake in a further $4 million to overtake Jurassic World and become the eighth biggest film of all-time. You might be wondering what's stopping it from going any further. Well, the elephant in this room is the $250 million separating Jurassic World and the $1.926 billion earning Spider-Man: No Way Home, meaning if Inside Out 2 does generate the extra few million dollars it needs, its box office run will pretty much be over.

Either way, as it stands, Inside Out 2 is Pixar's most successful film of all-time, the highest-grossing animated film of all-time, and Disney's seventh biggest film of all-time too. Great stuff from the Pixar gang.