Inside Out 2 is now the biggest animated movie of all time

Two days ago, Ben wrote about Inside Out 2 having more than doubled Dune: Part Two's box office total, and stated that we probably would see it become history's biggest animated movie in a few days. He was right.

Pixar confirms that Inside Out 2 has become the biggest animated movie of all time. This means it has earned more than 1, 453 billion dollars, as that is what Frozen 2 managed to do in cinemas five years ago. It's worth mentioning that this also makes it the 13th highest grossing movie ever by surpassing last year's Barbie on the list.