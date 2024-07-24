English
Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 is now the biggest animated movie of all time

It has even left Barbie in the dust.

HQ

Two days ago, Ben wrote about Inside Out 2 having more than doubled Dune: Part Two's box office total, and stated that we probably would see it become history's biggest animated movie in a few days. He was right.

Pixar confirms that Inside Out 2 has become the biggest animated movie of all time. This means it has earned more than 1, 453 billion dollars, as that is what Frozen 2 managed to do in cinemas five years ago. It's worth mentioning that this also makes it the 13th highest grossing movie ever by surpassing last year's Barbie on the list.

Inside Out 2

