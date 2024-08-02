LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Inside Out 2

      Inside Out 2 is now the 10th biggest film of all-time

      The animated sequel has overtaken The Avengers in the global box office.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      We knew it was coming and we foreshadowed it earlier this week, but it's now official, Inside Out 2 is the 10th biggest film of all-time. The animated sequel has reached $1.523 billion at the global box office, which is enough to put it around $3 million clear of The Avengers, which managed to top $1.520 billion during its theatrical run back in 2012.

      With this in mind, this position may be the highest that Inside Out 2 achieves as to overtake The Lion King and become the 9th biggest film ever it will need to rake in a further $140 million to surpass the $1.663 billion managed by the rival Disney titan. If it can achieve that, it can also knock off Jurassic World in 8th, which concluded its run with $1.671 billion during its run.

      Regardless of how much further Inside Out 2 goes, this is already a remarkable effort and one that will be celebrated for the years to come. Congrats, Pixar.

      Inside Out 2

      Thanks, Box Office Mojo.

      Related texts



      Loading next content