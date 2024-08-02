Inside Out 2 is now the 10th biggest film of all-time

HQ

We knew it was coming and we foreshadowed it earlier this week, but it's now official, Inside Out 2 is the 10th biggest film of all-time. The animated sequel has reached $1.523 billion at the global box office, which is enough to put it around $3 million clear of The Avengers, which managed to top $1.520 billion during its theatrical run back in 2012.

With this in mind, this position may be the highest that Inside Out 2 achieves as to overtake The Lion King and become the 9th biggest film ever it will need to rake in a further $140 million to surpass the $1.663 billion managed by the rival Disney titan. If it can achieve that, it can also knock off Jurassic World in 8th, which concluded its run with $1.671 billion during its run.

Regardless of how much further Inside Out 2 goes, this is already a remarkable effort and one that will be celebrated for the years to come. Congrats, Pixar.

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.