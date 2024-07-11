Inside Out 2 is now Pixar's most successful film ever

HQ

It was only a matter of time, given how incredibly well Inside Out 2 did in cinemas around the world, but now it is officially confirmed that the film has overtaken The Incredibles 2 and is Pixar's most successful ever.

It has also climbed to fourth place on the list of highest-grossing animated films in the history of the world, and judging by ticket sales, we can expect to see Inside Out 2 continue to climb the charts.

Magically good numbers for Disney and Pixar, and some much needed tailwind in the sails after all the previous financial struggles at the cinema.

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.