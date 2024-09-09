Inside Out 2 has overtaken Jurassic World to become the eighth biggest film of all-time

HQ

As we noted last week, Pixar's animated sequel Inside Out 2 only needed to rake in a few more million dollars in ticket sales to overcome Jurassic World and become the eighth biggest film of all-time. It managed to do that over the weekend.

As per Box Office Mojo, Inside Out 2 has now hit $1.675 billion at the global box office, which is enough to see the film beat the dinosaur epic by around $4 million. Granted, this amazing feat is very likely to be the end of the road for the box office titan, as the next major milestone will be catching up with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is around $250 million ahead as of today.

While Inside Out 2 has proven to have great legs, this is looking to be an insurmountable task considering the film is edging ever closer to a digital and PVOD debut, meaning a Disney+ debut is likely also only a few weeks away as well.

Regardless, congrats on an epic run Pixar!