Inside Out 2 has now more than doubled Dune: Part Two's box office total

The sky really does seem to be the limit for Pixar's animated sequel, Inside Out 2, as following a very big debut in cinemas, the movie has proven to have great legs and continued to rake in heaps of ticket revenue on a weekly basis. In fact, since its arrival just over a month ago, the film has almost garnered $1.5 billion, and is right on the cusp of becoming the biggest animated film of all-time, something we'll no doubt be able to tell you about in the coming days.

But before we get to that it's worth focussing on the fact that Inside Out 2 has now more than doubled the box office performance of 2024's second-biggest film, Dune: Part Two. As per Box Office Mojo, Denis Villeneuve's action epic managed to generate $712 million during its theatrical run, and now, following another dominant weekend, Inside Out 2 has hit a current peak of $1.443 billion.

Needless to say, it's going to be a challenge for any film to unseat Inside Out 2 as the biggest of the year at this rate, as while it continues to draw cinemagoers it's also already the 15th (soon to 14th or even 13th) biggest-film of all-time.

When do you think Inside Out 2 will eventually plateau?