Inside Out 2 had the biggest opening weekend at the 2024 box office

It seems that a lot of people were looking forward to Pixar's return inside our heads. Inside Out 2 has had audiences flocking to the cinemas in their masses to see the next steps of Riley's journey as she ventures into the scary teenage years.

According to Box Office Mojo, Inside Out 2 raked in a whopping $155 million at the US box office, matched by $140 million across the world, which is incredibly impressive considering it's not even out everywhere yet.

This makes it the biggest animated opening of all-time, and the biggest box office opening of 2024 thus far. Elsewhere in the box office figures, we see Bad Boys: Ride or Die pull in a respectable $33 million from last weekend, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes rakes in another $5 million, putting it in the top three in the US.

