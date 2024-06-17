English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 had the biggest opening weekend at the 2024 box office

It is also the biggest animated opening of all-time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It seems that a lot of people were looking forward to Pixar's return inside our heads. Inside Out 2 has had audiences flocking to the cinemas in their masses to see the next steps of Riley's journey as she ventures into the scary teenage years.

According to Box Office Mojo, Inside Out 2 raked in a whopping $155 million at the US box office, matched by $140 million across the world, which is incredibly impressive considering it's not even out everywhere yet.

This makes it the biggest animated opening of all-time, and the biggest box office opening of 2024 thus far. Elsewhere in the box office figures, we see Bad Boys: Ride or Die pull in a respectable $33 million from last weekend, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes rakes in another $5 million, putting it in the top three in the US.

Did you go see Inside Out 2 this weekend? Check out our review here.

Inside Out 2

Related texts

0
Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by André Lamartine

Things get anxious and emotional in Pixar's new Inside Out sequel, and film editor André has handed out ratings...



Loading next content