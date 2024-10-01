Inside Out 2 fever continues with Pixar sequel arriving on Disney+ to massive 30 million viewer debut

HQ

One of the biggest surprises in the entertainment space for the entirety of 2024 will undoubtedly be the success of Inside Out 2. While few would have doubted the film being a success, the fact that it has become Pixar's all-time most successful film, the biggest animated film of all-time, and even the eighth biggest film ever with nearly $1.7 billion to its name, this has all left us lost for words with the heights that it has reached.

Clearly these heights are not just limited to the box office and theatrical efforts too, as now Variety has reported that in the first five days since Inside Out 2 arrived on Disney+, the Pixar sequel has debuted to a massive fanfare and viewer number clocking over 30.5 million. As a point of comparison, this is enough viewers for the film to be Disney+'s biggest premiere since Encanto arrived back in 2021, a record that has been held for around three years.

Have you seen Inside Out 2, and if so, did you watch it in cinemas or on Disney+?